Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Axiom Completes Pre Seed Capital Round

PR.com  
January 29, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Axiom is pleased to announce the successful closing of its first funding round. Pre seed round is closed in less than 60 days.

Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Axiom, today announced a the closing of its pre seed round of $750k at a valuation of $5.5mm. This round of funding was led by a European based seed fund via the Termsheets.tech network.

“We are extremely excited to enter this next step in our company,” says Kevin Smith, Founder at Axiom. “We feel that our SaaS based solutions will help a new generation of companies scale faster than ever before.”

This round of funding will be used to finalize and roll their official version 1.0 SaaS product.

Axiom has a very experienced software development team with a previous track record of success.

About Axiom: Axiom develops software that aims to address friction points in the fintech, adtech and HR tech spaces.

Contact Information:
Axiom
Kevin Smith
213-943-1300
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804360

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga