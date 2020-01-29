Donna E. McDaneld, EA Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Larkspur, CA, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Donna E. McDaneld of Larkspur, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of accounting and tax services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Donna E. McDaneld, EA

Donna E. McDaneld is an accountant with 25 years experience. She is the owner of Donna McDaneld Tax Service which is a national tax preparation service in Larkspur, California. She specializes in tax preparation and general accounting. Donna oversees the operations of the service from start to finish.

Ms. McDaneld obtained a B.A. from Purdue University and has also taken additional accounting courses to keep updated on current changes. In her spare time, Donna enjoys golf, hiking, and bike riding.

