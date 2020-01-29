Market Overview

Donna E. McDaneld, EA Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

PR.com  
January 29, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Larkspur, CA, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Donna E. McDaneld of Larkspur, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of accounting and tax services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Donna E. McDaneld, EA
Donna E. McDaneld is an accountant with 25 years experience. She is the owner of Donna McDaneld Tax Service which is a national tax preparation service in Larkspur, California. She specializes in tax preparation and general accounting. Donna oversees the operations of the service from start to finish.

Ms. McDaneld obtained a B.A. from Purdue University and has also taken additional accounting courses to keep updated on current changes. In her spare time, Donna enjoys golf, hiking, and bike riding.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
Contact via Email
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803833

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

