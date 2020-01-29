Market Overview

Breakfast with Dr. Temple Grandin: "Understanding All Kinds of Minds" - Houston, TX

PR.com  
January 29, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Future Horizons will be hosting a Breakfast with Dr. Temple Grandin on March 18, 2020.

Houston, TX, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Join Future Horizons for a Breakfast with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, inventor, and inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.

In this presentation, Dr. Grandin eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.

Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.

"My brain is like Google images. You put in a key word; it brings up pictures."
-Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:
Bayou City Event Center
Magnolia Ballroom
9401 Knight Road
Houston, TX 77045

Contact Information:
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact via Email
https://www.fhautism.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804369

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

