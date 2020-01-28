Local Author Offers New Approach to Addiction

Palm Beach Psychotherapist and Addictions Counselor seeks to save millions of lives from addiction.

Palm Beach, FL, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Donna Marks has just released, "Exit the Maze - One Addiction, One Cause, One Cure," (now available on Amazon.com). She has had a lifetime of experience with addiction and has combined those personal and professional experiences into a treatment process that helps those who are ready to “walk away from addiction like any other bad relationship.” She believes that addiction is a far greater threat to our survival than global warming, with over 100 million people suffering from various addictions just in the U.S. alone. Almost all hospitalizations are directly related to food and substance abuse. “Addiction is like a black hole that pulls everyone and everything near and dear into it.” She defines addiction as “anything that a person continues to do in spite of negative consequences; if they weren’t addicted, they would stop.” The three-step process outlined in her book takes the reader through the causes of addiction and how to shift from self-destruction to self-love. Mark’s mission is to save ten million lives in the next ten years. Dr. Marks has written several books, has served on numerous mental health boards, co-owned an out-patient treatment program, and developed an addictions training program at Palm Beach State College.

