Asigra Named a Finalist in the 2019 TechTarget Enterprise Data Protection Product of the Year Awards

Judges Recognize Cybersecurity-Powered Asigra Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance for Secure Data Protection

Toronto, Canada, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider Asigra Inc., today announced that the company has again been recognized as a Storage Magazine Product of the Year Finalist in the 2019 awards program. Having won both Gold and Silver in this category in the past, this time the company’s leadership placement in the backup and disaster recovery hardware, software and services category is attributed to its OpEx backup solution which combines Asigra Cloud Backup V14 software and the Zadara Cloud Storage Platform.

The top products considered in the backup and disaster recovery (DR) software and services category include backup and recovery software, cloud backup and recovery services, DR, snapshot and replication software, electronic vaulting and archiving software. Products compared in the hardware category include stand-alone disk and tape systems, backup software integrated with hardware appliances and gateway appliances for cloud backup and replication. Asigra was named for the Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance.

According to the editors of Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com, “We tip our hats to all the finalists in the 2019 enterprise data storage Products of the Year competition. While earning a medal is the ultimate award for competing vendors, the designation of finalist is an achievement that should be applauded. The Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance was selected for its integration of Cloud Backup V14 software with Zadara Storage's software-defined cloud storage, converging data protection and cybersecurity."

The Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance is available exclusively as a consumption-based service. The solution can be deployed on premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud and converges data protection and cyber-security to counter malware attacks on backup data, including ransomware Attack-Loops™[1]. With extensive automation, the Asigra Cloud OpEX Backup Appliance allows IT and backup administrators to easily and effectively safeguard business data using the solution’s powerful features, intuitive console that simplifies managed backup, and subscription-based pricing model to temper the costs of backup and recovery.

"We are again very pleased with the reception of our products in the market," said David Farajun, CEO, Asigra. “The flexibility of the Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance allows it to adapt to nearly any IT environment, providing the most powerful data protection and cybersecurity solution-as-a-service available. We wish the best to everyone in the competition and look forward to the final results in February.”

For more information about the Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com 2019 Product of the Year awards and a complete list of finalists, visit:

· TechTarget Backup and DR Software and Services Product of the Year Award Finalists: https://searchstorage.techtarget.com/feature/Enterprise-data-storage-2019-Products-of-the-Year-finalists

To learn more about Asigra, visit:www.asigra.com

Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

Tweet This: @Asigra Named a Finalist in the 2019 TechTarget Enterprise Data Protection Product of the Year Awards - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu

Additional Resources:

Hear what service providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership.

Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7

About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.

Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.

Contact Asigra

Call 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com

[1] Storage Switzerland, What are Ransomware Attack Loops and How to Prevent Them, June, 29, 2018

https://storageswiss.com/2018/06/29/ransomware-attack-loops-and-how-to-prevent-them-asigra/

Contact Information:

Asigra

Umair Sattar

416-736-8111

Contact via Email

www.asigra.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804398

Press Release Distributed by PR.com