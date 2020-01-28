Carolyn R. May Widdowson Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.(Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Estero, FL, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn R. May Widdowson of Estero, Florida has been honored as VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of construction and railroad air conditioning. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Carolyn R. May Widdowson

Carolyn May Widdowson has served in many capacities in the beauty, construction and air conditioning industries. She is currently retired. Ms. Widdowson owned a residential construction building company called CTD Builders for 13 years. The company name was created by her young children using her and her children’s initials; C for Carolyn, T for Tiffany and D for Dale. She then began working in commercial construction with Norwood/Rouse Company where she built interior spaces for different companies. Following her work in contracting, Carolyn and her husband owned an international railroad air conditioning company called Westcode Inc., which they recently sold.

Carolyn Widdowson attended Brandywine University. She is enjoying her retirement, spending time with her family and traveling.

