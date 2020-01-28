Elana N. Cohen Recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Chicago, IL, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elana N. Cohen of Chicago, Illinois has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of public relations. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Elana N. Cohen

Elana N. Cohen, Chicago born-and-bred, joined the NisonCo PR team as client manager in 2019. With extensive experience in the public relations industry, she has developed and executed numerous impactful corporate communication programs across a large variety of industries. She earned her B.A. in Public Relations from Hofstra University in 2012 and has been working in the PR field ever since. The cannabis industry is an exciting career for Elana on many levels: it’s an opportunity to participate in making history, it’s working with the nation’s premier and largest medical marijuana healthcare and lifestyle companies and, most importantly, Elana thrives on her accomplishments in helping to communicate the benefits of cannabis. She has made a personal commitment to be an instrumental and educational voice for cannabis patients, advocates, and industry players everywhere.

Throughout her career, Elana has served in a number of account management positions in the public relations industry. She has served in a variety of PR positions such as: hospitality public relations, lifestyle public relations, not-for-profit public relations, media relations, marketing & event planning and has freelanced since 2012.

Ms. Cohen is a member of Women In PR, the local Chicago chapter of NORML, and The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. She has written several articles on health and wellness as well as medical cannabis and mental health. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, reading, writing, crafting, and playing with her puppies.

When discussing challenges in her field, Elana states that, “Staying relevant is imperative. Public relations as well as the media, journalism, and social media are ever-changing. The challenge is to stay on top of all the new social platforms and all of the new technology out there for public relations professionals, on top of all of the work we have for our clients.”

For further information, contact elana@nisonco.com or www.NisonCo.com.

