Book Giving Evidence Consciousness Survives Death is Now a Number-One Bestseller

Richmond, VA, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Now a number-one bestseller on Amazon, “Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) by bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin (https://www.shmartin.com) is a two book volume that reports on university-based research investigating phenomena that challenge mainstream scientific paradigms. Focusing on the nature of the mind/brain relationship and phenomena related to consciousness clearly functioning beyond the confines of the physical body, this research is directly suggestive of postmortem survival of consciousness - in other words, of life after death. (Follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8).

The book contains the author’s bestselling title, “Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), which is also available as an audio book, and its sequel, “Life After Death Book II: Heaven, Hell & You” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1973801426). Book One lays out indisputable evidence the brain does not create consciousness, and that when the body dies, consciousness appears to be released into a mental realm. Book Two is more speculative, taking readers into what William Shakespeare called, “The undiscovered country,” a mental realm each individual may actually create for him or herself.

As one reviewer, Mark Davis, M.D., a medical doctor, summed up, “Extraordinary findings in Stephen Martin’s newest book, 'Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die' (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they burn through this well written book’s pages.”

Martin is also the author of “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081LPPD8G), a book in which Martin gives a theory to explain what creates human and animal consciousness.

“Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B07J46QQW8, for $3.49 and in trade paperback, ISBN-10: 1727782038, for $12.95. The Oaklea Press (https://www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles.

