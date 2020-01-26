TechLatino Hosts Emerging Latino Tech Leaders Summit Insights from Industry and Policymaker Leaders

Washington, DC, January 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TechLatino today convened industry, nonprofits policymakers and tech leaders as part of its 11th annual Emerging Tech Leadership Legislative Summit. TechLatino holds the Emerging Tech Leaders’ Summit series throughout various regions of the country to discuss the State of the Latino Vote, Diversity in the Workforce, 5G Infrastructure and Smart Cities, and, Privacy, and Piracy in the Digital Era, among many other issues impacting Latinos and the tech, telecom, and media space. The event was sponsored by Univision, the Motion Picture Association (MPA), Comcast/Universal and Charter to name a few, and was hosted at the MPA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Headliners for this year’s summit included Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV); Congressman Tony Cardenas (D-CA); Mr. John Gibson, the Motion Picture Association’s Vice President for External and Multicultural Affairs; and TechLatino President & CEO, Mr. Jose Marquez.

Other Speakers included:

- Jens Manuel Krogstad – Pew Research Center

- Belen Mendoza – AARP

- Fernando Espuela – American Latinos United

- Dr. Nicol Turner Lee – Center for Technology and Innovation Brooking Institute

- Laura Berrocal – Charter Communications

- Larry Gonzalez – The Raben Group LLC

- Tony Tijerino – Hispanic Heritage Foundation

- John Nelson – Smart Cities Council

- Beth Cooley – CTIA

- Rosa Mendoza ALLvanza

- Frank Journaud – Motion Picture Association

- Rosemary Garza – Univision

- Michael Ecchols – MAX Cybersecurity

- Colleen King – Charter Communications

- Brent Wilkes – Hispanic Federation

For more information: www.etlsummit.org

The Emerging Tech Leadership Summit brought together technology leaders, industry experts, community leaders, policymakers, and policy think tanks professionals to provide key resources to tech Latino professionals on emerging technology issues and new trends impacting the technology industry. Leaders in various fields shared their knowledge to continue ongoing conversations to address the challenges and opportunities for Latinos and their roles in the tech, telecom, and media industries.

“This was an amazing event and I am proud that we hosted the 11th annual @TechLatino summit in partnership with the Motion Picture Association, Univision, Comcast, NCTA, Becker and other partners,” said Jose Marquez. “In this exciting time technology is changing the way of the world with advances and trends the future is bright and it will impact next gen and our community must be prepared.”

“The Motion Picture Association is proud to partner with TechLatino and host this incredible Summit,” said John Gibson, Vice President of Multicultural and External Affairs at the Motion Picture Association. “We work tirelessly to create a diverse and inclusive pipeline for people of all backgrounds in the film, television, and streaming industry. That work is essential to ensuring the industry is constantly innovating and prepared for the future.”

About Techlatino: The National Association of Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology: www.techlatino.org

Through its network of nearly 15 affiliated community-based councils, association and partnerships with non-profit organizations, LISTA advocates on behalf of the millions of Latinos in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, South America and Spain. To achieve its mission, LISTA conducts workshops and seminars, national business series, research, policy analysis, and technology awareness programs in order to provide a Latino perspective in many key areas in technology - development of the 21st century workforce, Coding, health information technology, STEAM education, employment/economic status, business development and broadband. In addition, it provides workshops and training to technology professionals and students in health it, big data and other technology opportunities for individuals small businesses and families. Helping Close the digital divide and giving opportunity to all.

Contact Information:

TechLatino: Latinos in Information Sciences and Te

Yvete Moise

770-765-3479

Contact via Email

https://techlatino.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804244

Press Release Distributed by PR.com