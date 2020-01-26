Gary Williams of Williams Asset Management Named in Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2020

President and Founder of Williams Asset Management, Gary Williams, has been named as one of Maryland's "Best-in-State" Wealth Advisors by Forbes' for 2020.

Columbia, MD, January 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management, a wealth management firm in Columbia, MD, today announces that its President and Founder, Gary Williams, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF®, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020. The list was published on Forbes.com and a condensed listing will be available in the February issue of the magazine.

Gary Williams founded Williams Asset Management in 1994. For the past twenty-six years, the firm has provided individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations across Howard County, Maryland and beyond with holistic, personalized financial planning, guidance and tax-efficient portfolio management.

Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Network®, Williams Asset Management’s Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, said, “Congratulations to Gary Williams on this well-earned recognition by Forbes. Gary is committed to providing comprehensive retirement planning and investment management to his clients, and we are proud to provide Williams Asset Management with the business solutions they need to power their practice.”

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best financial advisors in the state of Maryland for the second year in a row,” states Williams.

The 2020 ranking of the Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors(1) list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, 32,000 advisors were considered, and 4,000 (12.5 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology(2) that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2020/01/16/forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-methodology-2020/#653e1e97fedc.

About Williams Asset Management

Williams Asset Management has been providing individuals and organizations with retirement planning and investment management since 1994. Located at 8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Suite 204 Columbia, MD 21045, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or call (410) 740-0220. Advisory Services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, a Registered Investment Adviser.

(1) This recognition and the due-diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

(2) Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Contact Information:

Williams Asset Management

Marie Lee, Director of HR & Executive Assistant to the President

(410) 740-0220

Contact via Email

www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804211

Press Release Distributed by PR.com