AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Launch of Dealer Proximity Marketing

Miramar Beach, FL, January 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AutomotiveOnly.com today announced the launch of a new hyper-targeted marketing platform called “Dealer Proximity Marketing.”

CEO, Steve Humphries made the announcement today saying, “We’ve combined the power of our Conquest Email product and GeoFencing to hyper-target in-market Auto Shoppers. We send 100,000 conquest emails to Shoppers in your market and upload the home addresses of those Shoppers in DPM. The platform automatically generates a fence around each home capturing all of the devise ID’s in the home allowing us to serve banner ads on cell phones, tables, laptops, desktops and OTT/CTV.”

Director of Sales Steve Sanchez said, “The reaction has been amazing to this platform. Our current email customers are immediately converting to DPM, as GeoFence adds an entire new dimension and the reporting/analytics is incredible.”

Humphries added, "At AO we are always on the cutting-edge with our conquest marketing products, and DPM is a great new tool for dealers."

AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC is a full-service automotive digital advertising agency based in Miramar Beach Florida. AutomotiveOnly.com is a leader in automotive shopper data capture technology with Abandoned Shoppers(TM) and GeoMobile Marketing, LotChimp, SocialMarketing.Digital, and others. AutomotiveOnly.com also offers traditional digital marketing platforms including Conquest Email, SEO, SEM, Retargeting, Social Marketing and more reaching Auto Shoppers at every point of consideration.

