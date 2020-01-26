HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center Named National Pancreas Foundation Center of Excellence

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center has been named a National Pancreas Foundation Center of Excellence for Pancreatic Cancer, a designation awarded to premier healthcare facilities that focus on multidisciplinary treatment of pancreas cancer. Swedish is one of only two facilities in Colorado to receive the prestigious designation from the National Pancreas Foundation.

The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF), a nonprofit group that works to provide education and hope for patients with pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, created the NPF Center designation in order to help patients find high-quality, multidisciplinary care.

“Being recognized with this important designation will help distinguish us as an institution whose focus is on patient-centered care,” said Kelly Johnson, administrative director of oncology at Swedish Medical Center. “The Center for Diseases of the Liver & Pancreas at Swedish Medical Center includes physicians from a variety of specialties including gastroenterology and hepatology, interventional radiology, pathology, complex gastrointestinal surgery, medical oncology, and radiation oncology. Due to the complexity of disease processes treated, and the volume of patients seen, we’re able to offer a complete and coordinated approach to care that is unmatched.”

Many new technologies and treatments are helping patients with even the most complex conditions live longer and healthier lives. In Colorado, the Center for Diseases of the Liver & Pancreas at Swedish Medical Center is among the first to make these advancements available to patients, including irreversible electroporation with Nanoknife.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

