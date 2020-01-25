Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Monmouth Beach, NJ.

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Channel Club Towers located in beautiful Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.

Rumson, NJ, January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 1 Channel Dr. #306 in beautiful Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. Kathryn O'Donnell is representing the seller in the marketing of this home for $550,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce this all new and open condominium. Enjoy easy living at the beach in this completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Channel Club Towers offers a luxurious lifestyle with 24 hour concierge and valet service. Features include: New open kitchen with granite counters, large open LR/DR with brand new sliders to balcony. Two beautiful, fully tiled bathrooms, new plumbing and new electric has been upgraded. Gleaming new hardwood floors throughout and new carpet in both bedrooms, along with new custom blinds and custom California closets. Just a few blocks to the beach, steps to restaurants, boating and town. NYC fast ferry, train and bus are close by.

About Preferred Properties

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques. Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

