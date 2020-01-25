Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce That Michael A. Timpani Has Rejoined the Company

Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Michael A. Timpani has rejoined the company and is working out of the Allenhurst, NJ office.

Mike is Monmouth County raised and a third generation mason, turned general contractor who became a real estate agent to help people with the biggest purchase of their lives.

Mike brings over 20 years of home building and sales experience to every transaction. Using his expertise stemming from his home building career, Mike is sure to be your trusted home advisor throughout the home buying and selling process.

Mike knew he had a lot to offer first time home buyers, investors and home sellers. Using his combined levels of experience, Mike strives to make every transaction as smooth as it can possibly be, leading and educating along the way.

Being an investor himself, Mike understands the needs and worries of today’s investor. His market knowledge is only a short second to his home knowledge and the two make an unbeatable match.

Currently Mike is also a Team Trainer at Preferred Properties, sharing his expertise in the home related field as well as his knowledge of social media and marketing. Mike can also be found as a host of two podcasts, First Timers Podcast Show, a real estate related podcast as well as Boardwalk Talk NJ, a podcast showcasing local businesses, organizations, and artists. He is also attending Home Inspection school with a projected mid 2020 licensing date.

Mike’s commitment to his family, wife Laura and his two boys Angelo and Luciano, only comes second to God. You will most likely find them camping summer nights away and having some type of adventure with any free time he has available.

Committed to giving a white glove bespoke experience to all of his clients, Mikes availability is limited and one should not hesitate to reach out early in the process in order to start their real estate relationship with him. Mike is always available to those in need and ready to help at a drop of a dime. You will be in great hands when working with Michael A. Timpani.

About Preferred Properties

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques. Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

