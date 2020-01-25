Alert Management Systems Achieves Woman-Owned Small Business Certification

Alert Management Systems, whose rental management software is used in hundreds of rental businesses throughout North America, has been awarded the Woman-Owned Small Business Certification.

Colorado Springs, CO, January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Alert Management Systems Earns Woman-Owned Small Business Certification.

Alert Management Systems is pleased to announce that it has been officially designated as a Certified Woman-Owned Small Business by the US Women’s Chamber of Commerce. Alert is now eligible for the WOSB Program, as set forth in 13 C.F.R. part 127 and has been certified as such by an SBA approved Third Party Certifier.

Co-Owned by Mary Crosslin and Kara Longmire, Alert Management Systems achieved their WOSB Designation on January 17, 2020. Crosslin and Longmire were longtime managers with Alert prior to becoming the sole owners in 2016. Mary Crosslin is the Co-President and Chief Operations Officer and oversees all of Client Care and Programming. Mary holds a BS in Political Science from Stetson University and began her career at Alert in 1998. Kara Longmire, who began her career with Alert in 2008, has a BS in Accounting from Oklahoma State University. She is the Co-President and Chief Executive Officer and handles sales and finance/administration.

“Mary and I are so proud to represent women in small business at the federal level. Women have long contributed valuable resources to the rental industry and are finally being recognized for their achievements through initiatives such as the American Rental Association’s Women In Rental group,” notes Kara Longmire. “The timing couldn’t be better to achieve this designation and we’re pleased to work with existing and new clients in the rental technology field.”

Alert Management Systems Corp. is a leading supplier of Windows-based rental management solutions to single store and multi-store rental operations across North America. Founded in 1976, Alert provides its customers with decades of experience and innovation in the rental business. Alert’s event rental, general equipment, and tool rental software is used in hundreds of rental locations by thousands of end-users who write millions of rental contracts annually. Alert Rental Management software is supported in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, and other countries. Learn more about Alert Management Systems: www.alert-ims.com.

