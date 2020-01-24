Beach Bunny Swimwear, designed and owned by Angela Chittenden, has just released their Spring 2020 line of candy colored brights and sun bleached neons, Pastel Paradise.

Los Angeles, CA, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beach Bunny Swimwear’s Spring 2020 collection is here. This collection definitely offers a little taste of Beach Bunny’s classic and colorful designs that sparked the consumers love for Beach Bunny in the first place. From hues of pink, purple, and blue, the Spring 2020 collection will literally make you plan a vacation just so you have an excuse to shop for bikinis.

Girly and sexy are definitely the words used to describe these gorgeous bikinis from the Spring 2020 collection. Beach Bunny Swimwear has gone back to their original roots with this collection. Pieces feature a range of classic and unique hardware pieces such as the classic "Madagascar Glam," "Jazmin," the hot new "Glitter Rocks" and a personal favorite, the new take on the most loved "Lexi" bikini that features a gold heart ring design in place of the classic round ring design. Designers Angela Chittenden and Jen Smeja discuss the vision for this collection, "Spring 2020 is filled with sun bleached neons and candy colored brights - the perfect collection to pull you out of your winter blues and start thinking of warmer days to come!" The incredibly talented designers continue to create glittering sequins and luxurious textures that sit alongside beautiful hardware pieces that are the true heart of Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Aside from the absolutely alluring bikinis, Beach Bunny is gracing customers with a brand new drop of "Ready to Wear," a whole new line of cover-ups, and more BFit as well. From heart prints, pastel stripes, animal prints, and mellow yellow lemon prints, BB Spring 2020 seriously fits the definition of "Spring has sprung."

About Beach Bunny Swimwear LLC:

Beach Bunny Swimwear launched in 2004 and is known for its ultra-feminine, sexy and unique bikini styles and resort-wear. From a wide spectrum of celebrity fans such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, to Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, Beach Bunny Swimwear continues to leave its global footprint in the swimwear space. Most recently, the brand can be spotted in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on Victoria's Secret model, Barbara Palvin, model, Maxim HOT 100's number one ranked and former Miss USA and Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, and model/social media personality, Jasmine Sanders. Beach Bunny Swimwear also donned the famous double cover of Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary issue on Kate Upton and Nina Agdal, both of whom join Beach Bunny's impressive line-up of former campaign models including: Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk, Hailey Clauson, Frida Aasen, Robin Marjolein, Shanina Shaik and Chanel Iman. Beach Bunny Swimwear can also be spotted in this year's June issue of Cosmopolitan magazine on international fashion blogger and icon, Camila Coelho.

Beach Bunny Swimwear is a California based company owned by Beach Bunny Holdings LLC.

