AV Planners Has Officially Teamed Up with Zoom Video

Los Angeles, CA, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AV Planners Inc. has completed Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s (“Zoom”) Certified Integrator Program and is adding full design and implementation of Zoom Rooms to its service offering. Zoom Rooms’ higher user experience and scalability have enabled thousands of organizations to deploy tens to thousands of video-enabled collaboration spaces. This program, coupled with Zoom Rooms Digital Signage and Scheduling Display, demonstrate Zoom Rooms’ growth from a video conference room solution to a broader platform that brings easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications to any space.

"Over the last decade AV Planners has provided our clients with solutions for their collaboration and communication needs that are designed with quality and value for the future,” said Craig Heiman President of AV Planners. "We are excited to advance our partnership with Zoom by becoming a Certified Integration Partner. Zoom is an excellent partner for our Cloud-based unified communication solutions. They match AV Planners’ commitment to quality products and services and share our mission to make communications frictionless."

This partnership strengthens AV Planners’ established relationship with Zoom, as one of the most innovative unified communications platforms worldwide. AV Planners believes this collaboration will expand its offerings to current clients and will increase value to installed hardware solutions through seamless interoperability and integration.

About AV Planners

AV Planners Inc. is a Veteran-owned, full service communication and audio video system design-build firm. Our services include Cloud-based collaboration solutions, audio-visual system design, installation, programming, project management, repair, on-site service, service and maintenance agreements, and professional training for hundreds of products. AV Planners serves corporations, government agencies, education systems, healthcare. To learn more about AV Planners, please visit us at avplanners.com or contact us at (213) 493-6473 or info@avplanners.com.

