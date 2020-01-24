Principled Technologies Finds That HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Servers with Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs Outperformed Servers with Enterprise SATA SSDs

In the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, configurations of the HPE server with KIOXIA RM5 Series value SAS and CD5 Series NVMe mainstream SSDs completed more database transactions during an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload than the same server with enterprise SATA SSDs, yielding more performance for each dollar spent.

Durham, NC, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Enhancing an organization’s infrastructure with SSDs could boost transactional database performance and help meet key business goals. PT found that organizations could see greater benefits from choosing value SAS and NVMe mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA for HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 servers instead of enterprise SATA SSDs. The KIOXIA value SAS and NVMe mainstream SSDs delivered better OLTP workload performance, which could allow organizations to support more users or allow users to search databases more quickly. The KIOXIA SSDs also had lower latency, which contributes to a better overall user experience, and offered a better value than the SATA configuration by completing more database transactions per dollar spent on the SSDs.

According to the report, “SATA SSDs might have adequately handled transactional workloads in previous years. But their connection speed limits their performance, and when you combine that with the lack of future improvements, the advantage of KIOXIA value SAS and NVMe mainstream SSDs becomes more clear. Choosing either KIOXIA SSD option could help your transactional database applications complete more transactions, support more customers, and offer faster responsiveness.”

To learn more about the advantages of choosing HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 servers with KIOXIA RM5 Series value SAS or CD5 Series NVMe mainstream SSDs rather than enterprise SATA SSDs, read the full report at http://facts.pt/zjrz4zd. To see a visual comparison of the testing results, see the infographic at http://facts.pt/ax9w3zr.

