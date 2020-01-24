ALA Announces Appointment of Interim Executive Director

The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) today announced that April Campbell, JD, will join the Association's professional staff as Interim Executive Director, effective February 1. This follows the news that ALA's Board of Directors has initiated a formal search for its next Executive Director after the resignation of Oliver Yandle, JD, CAE. Yandle's last day with ALA will be January 31.

Chicago, IL, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Campbell has been a member of ALA for 15 years. As President, she led the Association through several strategic initiatives, including bylaw changes and governance realignment aimed at enhancing member value. Campbell previously served as a Regional Director, President-Elect and President from 2014 to 2020. Upon acceptance of the Interim Executive Director role, she has resigned as Immediate Past President of the ALA Board of Directors.

“Serving on the ALA Board and as a member of the Executive Committee has been a privilege and an honor of a lifetime,” said Campbell. “I cannot thank the Association enough for the opportunity to serve and the current and past boards for their passion, gumption, thoughtfulness, dedication, good humor and friendship. I couldn’t be more excited to dive in to this leadership role at ALA headquarters.”

“The Board of Directors and Association staff are enthusiastic about having April continue her service to ALA as Interim Executive Director,” said ALA President James L. Cornell III. “She brings a breadth of ALA knowledge and experience to this position, which will allow the Association to continue its momentum on a number of exciting initiatives as we prepare to celebrate our 50th Anniversary in 2021.”

The search for ALA’s next Executive Director is currently underway. Association executive search firms are being vetted through a request for proposal process, and a search committee is being assembled from a broad and diverse section of ALA’s membership.

ALA is the premier professional association connecting over 8,500 leaders and managers within the legal industry. ALA provides extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering its members to lead the business of law.

