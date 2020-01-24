Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. and Pro-Fitness Plus Join Forces to Launch Their New Personal Training Team & StrongYOU(TM) Sessions

Michael from Soul Warrior Consulting states that Personal Training offers many benefits: faster results, avoid injury, lose fat and gain muscle, set realistic goals, accountability, lifelong exercise habits and more.

Billerica, MA, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Essex & Middlesex County based fitness & Nutrition company Soul Warrior Consulting and Pro-Fitness Plus have partnered to offer the community the best in Personal Training & StrongYOU(TM) Group Fitness Sessions. Soul Warrior Consulting help busy people get into the best shape of their lives with tailored workouts to fit your busy personal and business schedule. Pro-Fitness Plus helps the Billerica MA community to stay in the best shape of their lives with a 55,000 square foot gym with everything from a Personal Training area, to a woman’s only section, tanning, 24-hour fitness, juice bar and so much more.

Michael from Soul Warrior Consulting states that Personal Training offers many benefits: faster results, avoid injury, lose fat and gain muscle, set realistic goals, accountability, lifelong exercise habits and more. Michael goes on to say that StrongYOU(TM) Group Sessions will offer the same benefits but within a group setting. Soul Warrior Consulting will be offering a complimentary personal training session as well as a complimentary StrongYOU(TM) session to all Billerica MA residents as well as Middlesex area residents.

Soul Warrior Consulting features 30- & 60-minute personal training sessions that will incorporate combo workouts for all fitness lifestyles and levels. The secret behind their training system is the cutting-edge concept of StrongYOU(TM) which combine boot camp-style workouts and more for optimal results. According to Soul Warrior Consulting owner Michael LoColle, “StrongYOU(TM) Workouts(TM) feature a total body workout in alternating set or circuit format. It combines the muscle building benefits of resistance training with the cardiovascular benefits of cardio training, while also incorporating, Boot camp, Yoga Style, Core foundation, and Stretching into one format. The result is a killer boot camp-style workout that will supercharge your metabolism for up to 48 hours post-workout, build lean muscle, burn belly fat, and get you into the best shape of your life with only 2-3 Personal Training or StrongYOU(TM) Fitness Session workouts per week.”

Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. currently offers Personal Training, Corporate Wellness Programs, Nutrition Specific Programming, Meal Planning, Seminars, Workshops, & Group Fitness Sessions.

The partnership between both Fitness Companies came as a result of Pro-Fitness Plus and Soul Warriors backgrounds and wanting to provide the best programming possible for the fastest weight loss results & body transformations. The launch of the new location at Pro-Fitness Plus, in Billerica will provide a great opportunity to get the Middlesex County community involved. Pro-Fitness Plus is located 333 Boston Rd, Billerica Ma and this is where the Personal Training & StrongYOU(TM) workouts will be taking place.

Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. also provides Nutrition Consultations with done-for-you rapid weight loss meal plans to leave nothing to chance when it comes their members’ goals.

Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. will be launching the new Middlesex location on Monday, January 27 at Pro-Fitness Plus, 333 Boston Rd, Billerica MA. There is a mandatory 25 person limit per class for StrongYOU(TM). Registration can be done by contacting Soul Warrior Consulting at 978-269-4070.

To get started please, email info@soulwarriorconsulting.com or call 978-269-4070 to schedule your complimentary consultation. You can visit their website at www.soulwarriorconsulting.com for more info.

Contact Info:

Email- info@soulwarriorconsulting.com

Phone- 978-269-4070

Website- www.soulwarriorconsulting.com

Contact Information:

Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc.

Michael LoColle

978-269-4070

Contact via Email

soulwarriorconsultong.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804022

Press Release Distributed by PR.com