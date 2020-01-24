KRRI to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train, Powered by Horizon

KRRI will unveil their next-generation hydrogen powered electric trains using the latest Horizon PEM Fuel Cell systems.

Seoul, Korea, South, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Korean Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) will use 400kW PEM Fuel Cell powertrain from Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Horizon) to launch a prototype hydrogen train in 2020. The technology is being evaluated for full commercialization in the world-class South Korean train network.

KRRI chose Horizon as the provider of the high-power fuel cell system after testing some of the smaller Horizon fuel cell systems for almost five years. The Horizon team in South Korea have worked closed with KRRI to lay the groundwork for this technology validation utilizing state of the art liquid-cooled fuel cells from Horizon.

KRRI are recognized as proponents of leading-edge technologies for railway operations, and over 30 years ago, localized Alstom high-speed train technology in the form of the “KTX” (Korea Train eXpress), operated by Korail in South Korea. KRRI plan to put the fuel cell train through 3-4 years of extensive testing at their test facility Osong, Chungbuk, South Korea, in order to thoroughly validate the potential for hydrogen propulsion in the national rail system.

Horizon sees South Korea as a strategic market for both hydrogen fuel applications and technology partnerships relating to balance of plant equipment and fuel cell system components likely to play a crucial role in ensuring viability of fuel cell powered vehicles, trains and port equipment in the coming years. Horizon management see great potential working with South Korean companies in the areas of Catalyst Preparation, Compressors and Humidifiers in particular.

In recent years, Horizon has validated the highest power-density fuel cells in the world in a range of commercial vehicle platforms, with hydrogen possessing great potential in decarbonizing high utilization heavy vehicles. Horizon has also started working on trains and port equipment to further broaden the base of applications in which hydrogen displaces diesel engines.

Horizon has been actively involved in hydrogen projects in South Korea for over ten years, and has delivered solutions ranging from classroom based education to stationary power systems and research projects, with various partners. South Korea represents a market of great potential, and Horizon expects to open manufacturing facilities in the country as demand for their high power fuel cells increases.

The Korean Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) will use 400kW PEM Fuel Cell powertrain from Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Horizon) to launch a prototype hydrogen train in 2020. The technology is being evaluated for full commercialization in the world-class South Korean train network.

Contact Information:

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Craig Knight

+61422469226

Contact via Email

www.horizonfuelcell.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804043

Press Release Distributed by PR.com