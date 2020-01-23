Local Business Owner Talibah Bayles Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Birmingham, AL, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Talibah Bayles, Founder & CEO of TMB Tax & Financial Services, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Bayles, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner and provider of small business support services, I reminded daily of the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations that affect the small business community,” stated Bayles. “As a member of the City of Birmingham’s Small Business Council, I have the honor of working with my fellow Council members on these issues at the local level. With joining NSBA’s Leadership Council, I believe the voice of the small business community that I work with every day will be heard even louder! This opportunity will enable me to take our collective small-business message to Congress.”

Talibah M. Bayles is the driving force behind TMB Tax & Financial Services, a full-service tax and revenue planning firm on a mission to help small businesses thrive with airtight financial strategies that enable and maintain growth. A native of Birmingham, AL, Talibah is on a mission to bring genuine solutions for ignored small businesses. She has built a reputation as a dynamic speaker with a capacity to connect with her audience, encourage honest conversations about their numbers, and craft short and long-term strategies designed to promote business success.

Bayles has been assigned to the NSBA's Taxation Committee and is looking forward to joining NSBA mission of tackling the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.

The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Talibah Bayles as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

