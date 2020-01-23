Beyond Spots & Dots Becomes Certified as a Maryland Minority Business Enterprise

Woman-owned advertising agency continues east coast expansion efforts.

Baltimore, MD, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots recently became certified as a Maryland minority business enterprise (MBE). This certification enables Beyond Spots & Dots to successfully penetrate the booming Maryland market.

To be eligible for MBE certification, a business must be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Under current Maryland state law, an individual is presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged if that individual belongs to one of the following groups: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Pacific Americans, Subcontinent Asian Americans, Native Americans, and Women.

As a woman-owned business led by President and Founder Melanie Querry, Beyond Spots & Dots met the criteria.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a woman-owned business with talented, accomplished women making up more than half of our staff, including management positions,” said Melanie Querry, President and Founder, Beyond Spots & Dots. “We look forward to breaking into the flourishing Maryland market and forming partnerships with passionate, driven leaders.”

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Contact Information:

Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Melanie Querry

412-281-6215

Contact via Email

www.beyondspotsanddots.com

