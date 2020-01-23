Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Represents Buyer of Newnan, GA Self Storage Facility

PR.com  
January 23, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Our Storage Depot has been sold to a local corporation. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

Hilton Head Island, SC, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Our Storage Depot has been sold to a local corporation.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

The facility, located in a growing area of Newnan, GA, was built in 1970 and is comprised of 5 buildings with 209 Storage Units, on 5.68 acres. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, fencing and an electronic gate. It is located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, with easy access to I-85.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
(843) 342-7680 fax
dale@midcoastproperties.com
www.midcoastproperties.com

Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
michael@midcoastproperties.com

Contact Information:
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Michael Morrison
803-600-0602
Contact via Email
www.midcoastproperties.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803889

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga