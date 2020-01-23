Midcoast Properties, Inc. Represents Buyer of Newnan, GA Self Storage Facility

Our Storage Depot has been sold to a local corporation. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility.

The facility, located in a growing area of Newnan, GA, was built in 1970 and is comprised of 5 buildings with 209 Storage Units, on 5.68 acres. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, fencing and an electronic gate. It is located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, with easy access to I-85.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

