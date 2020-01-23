Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Announces New VP of Finance

Audrey Schneider becomes Antis' new head of finance after serving four years as director.

Irvine, CA, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Antis Roofing & Waterproofing announces the promotion of Audrey Schneider to Vice President of Finance. She is responsible for managing all aspects of the finance organization as well as the strategic financial direction of the company.

As VP, Schneider’s focus will be on sustainable, healthy growth by expanding markets through a strategy of adding high quality and value to the customers served by Antis. She embraces Antis Roofing’s commitment to philanthropy and is a member of the Habitat for Humanity Leadership Build Committee. Last year the team raised more than $310,000 to support affordable housing for all families.

“Audrey is full of wonderment and happy energy; it’s common to see her high-fiving co-workers after she’s discovered a better way to track data,” says Charles Antis, founder and CEO of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing. “We are fortunate to have her leading our finances here at Antis.”

Schneider joined Antis Roofing in 2017 and has over 20 years of experience as a finance professional. She began her career at Price Waterhouse Coopers and has held several key financial positions in private, public and non-profit companies. She is a Certified Public Accountant and has a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is a member of Vistage CEO Leadership Group. She and her husband John are parents of three adult sons. “I am excited to continue purposeful work at Antis at a pivotal time during the company’s growth,” Schneider says.

About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing

Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing services for homeowner’s associations and multi-tenant housing communities in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis is one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, and a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.

