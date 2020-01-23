Norman Van Aken Announces New Restaurant Row Location

Reimagining the Anchor Space at Dellagio Town Center

Orlando, FL, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Chef Norman Van Aken and partners Tom and Kim Wood announce that they are re-opening their flagship restaurant on Sand Lake’s famed Restaurant Row in the iconic Dellagio Town Center. Plans for a unique renovation of the 7,500 square foot space, revealed in first quarter 2020, will show a complete reimagining of the anchor space at the corner of Sand Lake Road and Della. Including a bold new look for 1,750 square feet of outdoor event space.

The grand opening for NORMAN’S is targeted for late summer 2020. NORMAN’S will feature a contemporary menu that will be announced in late Spring but is reported to include some of Chef Van Aken’s signature dishes as well as some of the legendary Chef’s newest inspirations. The company is continuing to employ Yusuf Yildiz as general manager of the new restaurant and Laura Fletcher as private event manager.

In August of 2019 Chef Norman Van Aken, Florida’s sole chef recipient of The James Beard “Who’s Who in America” Award, celebrated the 16th anniversary of the flagship restaurant, NORMAN’S at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. He said this about the decision to move to Dellagio:

“As we enter the next part of our journey - we are activating a space that is almost twice as large as our old space. This is in alignment with our goal of creating more world-class events in Orlando. Restaurant Row’s proximity to the Orange County Convention center allows us to better serve the estimated 1.4 million expected convention-goers in 2020. Dellagio is the perfect fit for our expanding vision of food and service to the community and to travelers.”

NORMAN’S features Chef and decorated Cookbook Author Norman Van Aken and his culinary team. Chef Van Aken’s internationally acclaimed “New World Cuisine” is an exciting, healthful and delicious fusion of Florida with the power of Latin, Caribbean and Asian roots.

“NORMAN’S will be an anchoring presence for Dellagio. We are working closely with the team at Norman’s on the stunning, genre-defining renovation taking place. We are excited about the prestige that this award-winning brand and iconic personality bring to the Dellagio collective footprint and to Restaurant Row.” - Joe LeBas, President, Managing Director and Founder, Concorde Group Holdings, LLC

Dellagio – The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. Dellagio is home to some of Orlando’s favorite award-winning restaurants, a full line up of wellness and beauty destinations and a host of professional service brands. Over 30 brands make up the Dellagio family. www.dellagiooralndo.com

