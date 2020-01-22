Miss America to Speak at the 2020 National Conference and Trade Show of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA)

Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, will speak at the NDASA 2020 National Conference in Jacksonville, Florida March 9-11.

Washington, DC, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) has announced that Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, will attend and give remarks at the opening day general session on March 10, 2020 at the association’s annual conference and tradeshow, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ms. Schrier holds two degrees from Virginia Tech in Biochemistry and Systems Biology. She was crowned on December 19, 2019 at the 93rd Miss America Pageant, which was broadcast on the NBC network. During her reign, Ms. Schrier will promote a platform of “Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.”

NDASA Chairman, James A. Greer, stated, “With drug use being a part of daily life for a multitude of Americans and the National Opioid Epidemic affecting so many, having Miss America attend and speak at our conference will bring additional attention to our association’s efforts and the need to focus on drug free communities in addition to responsible prescription drug use.”

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) represents laboratories, substance abuse professionals, employers, drug testing providers, governmental agencies, medical review officers and individuals involved in the nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry.

Each year, the association holds an annual conference which includes prominent industry and business speakers, industry training and certification classes, governmental advocacy sessions and other important informational programs to promote drug free workplaces, families and communities, offering enhanced training programs for industry employees and other valuable resources.

For more information on the association, or to attend the 2020 conference and tradeshow, please visit www.NDASA.com or call 202-349-1695.

Contact Information:

National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association

Jo McGuire

202-349-1695

Contact via Email

www.ndasa.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804024

Press Release Distributed by PR.com