XD Innovation Announces Partnership with Prodways Group, Expansion of Its Cloud Business Activities Into Europe

The partnership will enable XD Innovation to deepen its strategic relationship with Dassault Systemes and become a leading global 3DEXPERIENCE provider, while also providing Prodways with additional capabilities to complement its fully integrated portfolio.

Fremont, CA, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- XD Innovation announces new partnership and minority investment from Prodways Group, expanding its offerings portfolio and global reach.

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value-added technological, industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (Systems division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (Products division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare. Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million. Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

Recognized as 2018 Cloud partner of the year, XD Innovation is a Dassault Systemes Platinum Partner, Education Services provider, and an accredited Certification Center with activities in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company focuses on cloud, software, consulting and value-added services for product development technologies, enabling 3D Design, Engineering, Simulation, Data Management, Process Management, Quality & Compliance. With a strong focus on New Technologies, XD Innovation is proud to be working with some of the most forward-looking innovators in the world, including electric and autonomous vehicles, drones, hyperloop and robotics.

“We are convinced of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE strategy. This new way of innovating by promoting collaboration and mobility within the extended enterprise, will also ultimately allow designers to 'consume' their tools differently. With 'on-demand' use, via monthly subscriptions, we are driving a different business model. It seemed strategic for us to build a new, very agile entity in Europe, based on the technical experience of XD Innovation and the customer base of the Prodways group,” stated Pierre-Marc Allain, CEO, XD Innovation Europe.

“The partnership with Prodways Group will help accelerate our development, offer our customers and our partner Dassault Systèmes a global reach, additional capabilities and a long-term global vision. We are also going to offer an expanded portfolio by deploying Prodways Group's industrial 3D printing machines and associated services to our customers in North America,” added Soufiane Elaamili, President & CEO, XD Innovation.

The partnership will enable XD Innovation to deepen its strategic relationship with Dassault Systemes and become a leading global 3DEXPERIENCE provider, while also providing Prodways with additional capabilities to complement its fully integrated portfolio.

For more information about Prodways Group, please visit www.prodways-group.com

For more information about XD Innovation, please visit www.xdinnovation.com

Contact

Sowmya Narayan

Phone: +1-510-449-2526

Email: snarayan@xdinnovation.com

Contact Information:

XD Innovation

Sowmya Narayan

+1-510-449-2526

Contact via Email

www.xdinnovation.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803912

Press Release Distributed by PR.com