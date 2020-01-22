Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Announces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to announce their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to welcome their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Cynthia A. Ramsey--Government/Military
Fredrick W. Klegraefe--Healthcare
Nichole Sims--Healthcare
Nicole Pazin--Entertainment
Alisa R. Saddler--Retail/Jewelry
Deborah S. Bixler--Cleaning
Donna D. Brown--Healthcare
Anthony V. Mattera--Real Estate
Kavitha S. Ginjupalli--Dental
Lisa J. Lawson--Government
Leslie W. Hardware--Government/Healthcare
Robert J. Kelly--Landscaping/Lighting
Dawn F. Jackson--Author
Meliah C. Clark--Education
Carrol Dillon-Smith--Healthcare
Stacy L. Oksenberg--Community Service
Patrick L. Oswald--Nonprofit
Carl Retter--Collections
Sterling D. Schley/Lokkjaw--Entertainment
Michele J. Stebbins-Towns--Animal Care
Joan T. Sprengeler--Education
Tracy S. Collier--Education
Jessica L. Langille--Healthcare
Paula DiGeronimo--Healthcare
Sue E. Buckenmeyer--Real Estate
Nneka Yvette Obi--Healthcare
Robert J. Batiste--Education
Sherri Y. Marcus--Entertainment
Gene T. Hildebrandt--Aerospace
Jeanna L. Saylor--Beauty
Mark Severin Frey--Aviation
Washington Dixon Cisco--Healthcare
Denise D. Young--Entertainment/Psychic
Tiffany N. Manning--Entertainment
Jeffery G. Morse--IT
James Byron--Nonprofit
Misty A. Transeau--Legal
Charles Gonzalez--Engineering/Construction/Transportation
Gershom Sikaala--Nonprofit
Loretta A. Scalcione--Education
Bach K. Nguyen--Healthcare
Leola W. Williams--Healthcare
Andrea L. Forbes--Healthcare
Shadrach Winstead--Publishing
James P. Robbins Jr.--Education
Sarah B. Heinz--Healthcare
Suzanne R. Robbins--Travel
Terry D. Dortch--Sports
John D. Zimmerman--HVAC
Marilu P. Jocson--Healthcare
Daniel Nevels--Entertainment
Nikita J. Griffin--Real Estate
George A. Wallace--Religion
Debora E. Sebastian--Government/Legal
Lisa M. Zuccarello--Biotechnology
Sagirah N. Brown--Legal Services
Richard A. Baraka--Mental Health
Pebbles Riley--Retail
M.T. Tyeskie--Education
Dominic Damiano--Broadcast Media
Lena F. Kessel--Massage
Martha K. Reilly--Education
Marcia Loy McClocklin--Healthcare
Robert L. Sendall--Aerospace/Aviation Products
James J. Schneider--Watch Repair
Carl Randolph--Government
Lisa Lee Lorusso Whelan--Nonprofit
April D. Dunbar--Government
Philip J. Grenier--Retail/Spirits
Lael A. Alexander--Electronics
Josh D. Lynn--Retail/Automotive
Maeriel Lucille Smith--Healthcare
Kimberley Ann Logie--Healthcare
Carlotta R. Allen--Healthcare
David L. Brooks--Janitorial
Stephen R. Ogden--Agriculture/Trees
Sally A. Martin Schuck--Healthcare
Thomas A. Craparo--Accounting
Shawn D. Cameron--Medical Devices
Santo Landa II--Beverages
Teresa M. McDonald--Graphic Design
Myra F. Lathrop--Healthcare
Nashira C. Morgan-Skinner--Accounting/Photography
Richard E. Mitchell--Construction
Ramona Moore--Government
Sylvia R. Hill--Human Services
TaFarra S. Haney--Government/Healthcare
Robin L. Earp--Association
Jeffrey M. Newman--Education
LaShondra L. Williams--Landscaping/Trash
Eduardo I. Huante--Consulting
Angela W. Calkins--Education
Rene Blanc Tau Paul--Nonprofit
James A. Carreon--Government/Healthcare
Cortney L. Jetter--Financial
C.C. Lane--Entertainment
Akila Binhajji--Education
Allan R. Peters--Medical
Robin Miller--Real Estate
Jamen I. Burch--Entertainment
Kelly L. Mills--E-Commerce/Art
Ronald C. Plouffe--Transportation/Aviation
Freddie L. Jackson--Real Estate
Lita B. Epstein--Author
Lasha S. Murray--Consulting
Jose L. Rios--Cabinetry
Geries Shaheen--Mental Healthcare
Kevin F. MacDonald--Security
Stacey Stafford--Life Coaching
Naser A. Abdallah--Retail/Pharmacy
Gary M. Wyant--Scuba Diving Education
Tommie L. Marshall III--Retail/Bakery
Peter M. Coryn--Staffing
Calby D. Boss--Retail/Framing
Carl S. Garrison--Retail
Joe Daniel Reindorf--Broadcast Media
Leo E. Briceno--Sports/Education
Eugene A. Brown--Healthcare
Rick Gibson--Education/Fire Training
Lori P. Carter--E-Commerce/Wellness Products
William E. Ferrell--Hospitality
Pame A. Roscoe--Publishing
Richard W. Bank--Biotechnology
David A. Witmer--Construction/Masonry
Megan E. Blum--Real Estate
Tina Marie Jones--Catering
Rosalind M. Burt--Education
Gregory A. Van Houten--Graphic Design
David Senlin Lee--Electronics
Pamela M. Paganelis--Healthcare
Thomas J. Pires--Government
Kenneth L. Newton--Government
Nicole M. Jane--Dental
Nelson Iles--Nonprofit
Lourena Arrowood--Real Estate
Larry D. McAfee--Consulting
Mohammed Ali Ahmed--Retail/Furniture and Office Supplies
Lizanne Flynn--Broadcast Media/Wellness
Chris V. Miller--Recruiting
Lisa L. Hobbins--Healthcare
Tamika A. Perry--Retail
DeWayne P. Hershberger--Transportation
Linda L. Choplin--Healthcare
Safdar D. Enferadi--Real Estate
Nawar B. Taha--Dentistry
Bill Zacchi--Food Service
Dawn R. Priest--Healthcare
Jacqueline H. Faber--Author
Mark A. Wayne--Government
Kathleen M. Durner--Education
Jerry L. Thornhill Sr.--IT
Aaron T. Price--Oil and Gas
Carrie Tilley--Logistics
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
