DosePal Inc. Announces the Launch of DosePal - SmartTrack Pill Reminder Device

Buffalo Grove, IL, January 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DosePal Inc. announced today the launch of DosePal - SmartTrack - Smart Pill Reminder Device - a tiny device that attaches to a medication pill bottle to provide on-the-bottle, visual & audible reminders and track adherence using built-in motion-sensors.

DosePal Inc. was launched in May 2019 with the mission of enabling and tracking better medication adherence. DosePal SmartTrack is the first device in a line of solutions that the company plans to make.

The unique patent-pending solution was created due to a personal need and necessity for one of the founders. He said, "When I had to take daily oral pills, I would often forget to take it or sometimes wonder if I already took it. The added pain was that some of the medications cannot be repeated due to the risk of side effects including seizures. Smartphone reminder notifications can help but they can't answer the question of 'Did I take it already?' That is how DosePal was born."

DosePal SmartTrack enables the patients to take vitamins and medications on timely basis and move from self-doubt to self-confidence which ultimately leads to better health outcomes.

"Besides being helpful to patients, DosePal devices helps value based care organizations, pharmacies, providers, ACO, PBM in measuring medication adherence," said Yogesh Arora, the CEO of DosePal Inc.

The overall solution of DosePal includes the device, a Smartphone app and a cloud-based adherence engine which work together to calculate a daily Adherence Score for every patient based on real time data.

The iOS and Android apps are available for download at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dosepal/id1474466321 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.dosepal

DosePal SmartTrack is currently available for sale at http://dosepal.co

