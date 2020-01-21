ColonialWebb Announces Promotion of Ian Handley

Ian Handley Promoted to Project Executive for Construction

Richmond, VA, January 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ColonialWebb today announced that Ian Handley has been promoted to Project Executive, effective January 17, 2020.

Ian has been with ColonialWebb since 2008, where he started as Project Engineer in Construction, having graduated from VCU with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Over the past 12 years, Ian has grown and given back his talent to the Company. His capacity to oversee multiple projects and customers, while mentoring others is a critical asset to the Project Executive role. Ian’s leadership and professionalism are influential to ColonialWebb, and he will be responsible for growing and mentoring a larger team to meet customer expectations.

“I am sincerely grateful for the recognition and opportunity this company has afforded me through this promotion. Working alongside the many talented individuals and leaders at ColonialWebb has been tremendously valuable in my career progression. I’m eager to apply my passion for the work we perform and the customers we serve in my new role as Project Executive. I am excited to join the leadership team of the most influential professionals in construction, and I am proud to be a part of this growing business where we continually find innovative ways to surpass the expectations of our customers,” says Ian Handley.

“As our construction business grows, so does our leadership. I am thrilled to have such a talented project management team that will continue to grow and create opportunities for our people. Ian Handley is a prime example of this home-grown talent,” says Brett Mutnick, Vice President, Construction at ColonialWebb.

About ColonialWebb: ColonialWebb is the regional leader of superior construction, installation, and service of building mechanical and electrical systems. Specializing in Construction, Service, Industrial Refrigeration, and Manufacturing, ColonialWebb provides service to customers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

