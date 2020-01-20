Boom Cups Celebrity Sports Showdown (Orlando) 2020 Chris Johnson Celebrity Basketball Game

Orlando, FL, January 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Boom Cups Celebrity Sports Showdown is back in Orlando during Pro Bowl for the 4th year in a row. Celebrity Sports Entertainment, iHeart Radio & 104.5 The Beat presents.... Chris Johnson Celebrity Basketball Game to be held at Amway Center (home of The Orlando Magic) on Saturday January 25 at 8pm.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Johnny Damon (Former MLB All-Star), Nick Diaz (UFC), Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson (Former NFL ProBowler) and 100+ other superstar athletes, celebrities and influencers will participate in this year's event.

Young Scholar of the O-Town Plug, DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club and Skeery Jones from The Elvis Duran Morning Show will be hosting this star studded game.

When it comes to Team Boom Cups you never know who will be performing during the Half Time Show.

A $10,000 charitable donation will be given to the beneficiaries and with your help they hope to raise much more. Some of the beneficiaries include: D Up On Cancer (A Project of GVNG), The Chris Johnson Foundation, The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation & Never Stand Alone.

Over 2000 tickets will be given away to Children's organizations, boys and girls clubs and other amazing organizations in the community.

Get Involved:

From unique activations for individuals and companies, you can sponsor an A list team, be a ball boy/girl, play on a team or be an assistant coach.

Schedule of Events:

Talent | Media | Invited Guests

Check In 5pm-7pm

Red Carpet

7pm-8pm

Player Introductions & National Anthem 8pm-8:15pm

After 1st Quarter (there will be a free throw contest)

HT show and performance

After 3 Quarter (there will be a 3pt contest)

Please visit www.BoomCups.com for more information

Tickets:

Visit www.TicketMaster.com

Sponsorships/Press Passes:

michael@boomcups.com or christinecurrantv@gmail.com

Location:

Amway Center

400 W Church St #200 Orlando, FL 32801

Sponsored by Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Contact Information:

Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Christine Curran

954-865-7813

Contact via Email

www.DiningDivas.tv

