Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group a Guest on Reinventing Professionals Podcast

PR.com  
January 20, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group was a guest on Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast.

New York, NY, January 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group was a guest on Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast. The episode is titled Successfully Responding to RFPs.

Matthew Prinn, the principal of RFP Advisory Group, discussed key trends in how corporate legal departments are using RFPs, the biggest mistakes law firms make in responding to RFPs, and how RFPs and related technology are evolving.

The Reinventing Professionals podcast is designed to offer ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape, with a unique focus on the legal industry and the technology that is driving its evolution.

Host, Ari Kaplan, is an attorney, author, and leading legal industry analyst. He has been sharing interviews with industry leaders shaping the next generation of legal and professional services since 2009. A two-time Ironman triathlon finisher, he is teaching himself to code (poorly) in python and writing a new book about reimagining business and careers in the next decade.

Contact Information:
RFP Advisory Group LLC
Matthew Prinn
857-400-4767
Contact via Email
rfpag.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803741

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

