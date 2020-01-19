Joshua Ramsey - Fractional CMO and Google Partner Speaking at LA Convention Center Feb. 11-12, 2020

Teaching business owners how to implement SEO on their website. Plus, Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO.

Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Have you ever wondered if you are able to make SEO updates to your website? Wondered how to know if your SEO company is doing what they said they are doing, plus - does it actually work?

Feb. 11, 2020

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 1 of Day 1

9:30am-10:30am Beginner - Intro to SEO and Understanding Your Website

(The starting point for business owners that don’t know much about online advertising)

-Types of coded websites: What makes sense for you to use/What the cost should be

-Basic Building of your website – easiest things to do, most overlooked

-How to read the basics in: Google Analytics/Google Search Console

-Density of text

-Understanding user experience

-Reading competitors’ strategies

-Identify keywords that will have the most impact

-Understand why all SEO companies have different strategies

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 2 of Day 1

10:40am- 11:30am Mid-Level Understanding and Training

(Bring a laptop and have a good understanding of what SEO already is)

-Writing text with your keywords

-Writing meta tags (Title, Description, H)

-Implementing and Following Google Strategies: Bert/EAT/Security strategies

-Ranking Strategies

-Google AdWords – Basic training: Do’s / Don’ts

-HREFLANG Tag

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 3 of Day 1

11:45am-12:30pm Advanced

(Be sure to attend the first sessions before you attend this session)

-Breadcrumbs of websites – the impact they have

-When to use C-names

-Setting Goals in Analytics

-Avoiding "Not Provided" Responses in Analytics

-Finding and setting directory listings – with an affordable budget

Feb. 12, 2020

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 1 of Day 2

9:30am-10:30am Beginner - Intro to SEO and Understanding Your Website

(The starting point for business owners that don’t know much about online advertising)

-User Experience Explained by using: Analytics/Search console

-Errors

-How to stand out from competitors with your messaging

-SEO sources and tools to trust

-Setting a Google Business Listing

-Dead link check

-Social Reputation

-Hold any SEO company accountable

-Does your website pass the mobile check – No, really, is it mobile approved

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 2 of Day 2

10:40am- 11:30am Mid-Level Understanding / Training

(Bring a laptop and have a good understanding of what SEO already is)

-Working with Images to improve visibility

-Link building

-Toxic links

-Explained strategies to manage user experience through analytics and heatmaps

-Google AdWords – Intermediate training: Budget/Improving Search Impressions

-Paid Ad Options online: Facebook and other social media options

-Internal Hyperlinking

-Fixing speed strategies

-Checking Compression and speed

-Submitting your website to search engines

-When to use AMP (Mobile), what it is, how to find pages that need it

A Google Partner Teaching: Part 3 of Day 2

11:45-12:30 Advanced Understanding / Training

(Be sure to attend the first sessions before you attend this session)

-Submitting sitemaps

-Expanding your digital Footprint

-Adding Mark-up for Voice

Contact Information:

JRcmo.com

Joshua Ramsey

972-832-2487

Contact via Email

https://www.jrcmo.com

