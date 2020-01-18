Market Overview

Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC

January 18, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes.

Washington, DC, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Master Florentine Artisan Mario Bemer will be showcasing his handcrafted men's shoes at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC.

Master Tailor Eduardo DePandi and Mario will both be available to discuss Italian style from an artisans point of view. They can tell you where and how the materials are selected, how a bespoke or MTO piece is made, as well as the time and effort needed to handcraft them. Eduardo and Mario are both masters in their field, considered to be part of a small circle of craftsmen who carry on the quintessential art of Italian excellence.

www.mariobemerusa.com

