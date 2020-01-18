Tampa Bay Yang Gang Announces Cash Prize Giveaway at Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival

The Tampa Bay Yang Gang will provide information and give away a Freedom Dividend cash prize to one lucky winner at Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival this Saturday & Sunday January 18 and 19.

Tampa, FL, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Tampa Bay Yang Gang is hosting a booth at the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival 2020 to honor the life and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King as well as bring recognition to the Andrew Yang 2020 Presidential run. Yang’s signature policy is to create and deliver a “Freedom Dividend of $1000 a month” for all Americans 18 and older.

The $1,000 a month Freedom Dividend initiative sometimes referred to as Universal Basic Income, was once proposed by Dr. Martin Luther King as a way to combat poverty, restore economic justice and reduce the wealth gap.

King once said: “The solution to poverty is to abolish it directly by a now widely discussed measure: the guaranteed income.”

50 years after Dr. King’s passing Andrew Yang is running on the Humanity First agenda to address the very same issues and provide solutions one of which is the Universal Basic Income or Freedom Dividend.

As part of the music festival activities, grassroots volunteers of Tampa Bay Yang Gang are holding a draw to select the winner of a $1,000 “Freedom Dividend” prize at their booth on Sunday January 19, 2020.

According to Lorna Blake, a co-organizer of the event: “It was shocking for me to learn that a big part of Dr. King’s dream was to provide a guaranteed income to everyone. Why don’t we ever hear about that in mainstream media or anywhere? Luckily Andrew Yang is carrying this bold vision forward more than five decades later and we as grassroots volunteers want to share this message with the black community.”

To participate in the draw, stop by the “Tampa Bay Yang Gang” booth, fill out a raffle ticket and place your ticket in the random drawing. There is no obligation and entry is free.

So, stop by the Tampa Bay Yang Gang booth, get some information about this visionary leader's policies, and fill out a raffle ticket. In both instances you’ll be a winner by participating in our democracy and supporting this effort.

