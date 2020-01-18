Nova USA Wood Products to Showcase Oregonian-Canadian Forest Products with ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips at IBS

Leading Importer of Real Wood Decking & Siding Solutions to Display Full Line of High-quality Hardwood Products & Accessories at IBS (Booth SU3417)

Portland, OR, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, a leading importer of real wood decking and siding, will demonstrate the durability of its ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips with Oregonian-Canadian Forest Products’ luxurious line of Douglas Fir, Alaskan Yellow Cedar and Hemlock siding products at the International Builder Show (Booth SU3417) to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada during the week of January 20.

“Our patented ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were engineered to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova USA Wood Products Inc. “This includes the clips compressing like a spring when the wood swells and then springing as the wood shrinks during the dry season. This prevents the siding from buckling off the side of the house. As result, architects, builders and homeowners nationwide now have the opportunity to achieve long-lasting, beautiful siding results with wood species and grades that would not have been possible in the past.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the natural beauty, durability and strength of our high-end wood products,” explains Mike Holm, president at Oregonian-Canadian Forest Products, Inc. “One of the strongest woods in the world, Douglas Fir’s rich yellow-orange hues and exceptional workability make it an exquisite, upscale alternative for commercial and residential applications, while the Alaskan Yellow Cedar’s light, uniform coloring makes it ideal for luxurious, exterior applications where beauty, stability and weather resistance are everyday necessities.”

Dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories, Nova USA Wood Products will showcase many of its high-end Real Wood Solutions throughout IBS. These include the company’s:

-- ExoShield Wood Stain, which was specifically designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture

-- Red Batu Balau Decking, which combines superior finish, natural durability and long-lasting performance with low maintenance

-- Rainscreen Hardwood Siding, which utilizes Ipe, Batu and Cumaru in a system that enables air to circulate the perimeter of every wood piece to protect structure integrity and keep the outer cladding boards perfectly stable

-- ExoDek Hidden Clip Fasteners, which are designed to allow Ipe, Batu, Cumaru, Tigerwood & Mahogany deck boards to expand and contract naturally

For more Nova USA Wood Products information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Additional details on Oregonian-Canadian Forest Products can also be found at www.ocfp.com or by calling 503-647-5011.

