Orbus Technologies Agrees to Partner with Project and Service Management Solutions Provider TimeLinx

North Andover, MA, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, a global leader in project and service management software for the mid-market, today announces a new partnership with Orbus Technologies, a leading ERP & CRM consulting firm supporting clients throughout the Caribbean.

Orbus will offer the TimeLinx mid-market project and field service management platform – which is comprised of an integrated set of technologies, processes, alerts, reports, controls, and instructional materials – with the goal of helping project and service companies advance to higher levels of performance by overcoming barriers to growth and efficiency.

“Orbus has been using TimeLinx in house to run our consulting business for more than three years now. TimeLinx for Sage CRM is a powerful enhancement. We are more than happy with it. It was a simple but logical progression to certify our CRM team in TimeLinx and try to pass on the benefit of our experience to our Caribbean Market,” said Paul Collister, Managing Director of Orbus. Adding, "We constantly seek to improve our customers' business processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations."

"We at TimeLinx are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with Orbus," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President of Sales and General Manager of Global Operations at TimeLinx. "Orbus is recognized as one of the region's top solutions providers and the TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform is a perfect complement to the core ERP and CRM solutions that Orbus sells, implements and supports. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud that they've agreed to represent our solution."

TimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai.

