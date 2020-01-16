Alternative Balance Professional Group Publishes New White Papers on Employer's Liability, Cyber Liability, and Sexual Abuse Liability

The Alternative Balance Professional Group has published new white papers detailing important coverage options that individuals and business owners in the health, beauty and wellness industries should include in their business insurance plans. The importance of having full coverage designed for your business is apparent in this technological age, for example having cyber liability coverage for a small business. Read more in each white paper, available on the Alternative Balance website.

Henniker, NH, January 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Alternative Balance Professional Group (ABPG) has published three new white papers providing detailed discussions about Employer’s Liability, Cyber Liability, and Sexual Abuse Liability insurance coverage. These white papers are designed to provide information on these three elements of comprehensive business liability insurance specifically focusing on the health, beauty, and wellness industries.

Miriam Ball, Program Administrator at Alternative Balance says, “It is important for small businesses and even sole proprietors to maintain insurance that fits their unique business risks. Massage therapists and personal trainers, for example, may benefit most from including Sexual Abuse Liability in their insurance policy, whereas a yoga instructor who works mostly through subscriptions to their website videos would benefit from having cyber liability coverage.”

Alternative Balance Professional Group (ABPG) has been serving the health, beauty, and wellness industries for over 25 years. The group’s members include massage therapists, cosmetologists, personal trainers, yoga instructors, nutritionists, and more. Members join through an innovative online application that instantly provides A+ rated general and professional liability insurance for the member. Other member benefits include exclusive discounts on industry tools and business supplies, access to industry publications, customized waivers and client intake forms, and more.

Contact Information:

Alternative Balance

Miriam Ball

1-800-871-3848

Contact via Email

https://alternativebalance.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803303

Press Release Distributed by PR.com