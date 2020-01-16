Breathing Center Offers People Around the World the Famous Buteyko Method, Founded by a Russian Physiologist

The school helps individuals with health problems with simple breathing techniques.

Crestone, CO, January 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Breathing Center is a renowned international online school that educates individuals about advanced breathing techniques to combat a myriad of health problems.

They specialize in teaching individuals about the Buteyko method, which is a drug-free and holistic technique to restore the body’s natural respiration balance.

They focus on various ailments, such as sleep disorders, asthma, anxiety, stress, etc.

Sasha Yakovleva, the founder of Breathing Center, focuses on teaching individuals how to properly breathe through their nose. Her teachings focus on restoring normal breathing patterns, as well as educating individuals about the importance of a proper diet, sleeping routine, and physical exercise.

“Konstantin Buteyko realized that asthma and hyperventilation were connected in 1952. He created the Buteyko method to improve breath control and address the problem. Since then, his method has become popular around the world because it helps regulate breathing functions, while effectively monitoring inhalation and exhalation,” commented Sasha Yakovleva, talking about the origin of the Buteyko method and how it came into being.

She has studied holistic healing modalities from around the world and has penned numerous books about them in the past 30 years. Through the Breathing Center, she has been able to educate people about the importance of breathing through the nose, and effective ways of improving breathing functions.

In addition to books, Sasha Yakovleva also has an interactive YouTube channel where she interacts with followers and educates them about the Buteyko technique.

The Breathing Center also offers a plethora of individual and family programs for both adults and children. The main focus of their programs is to teach individuals how to achieve optimal health by establishing reduced-volume and gentle nasal breathing.

About the Breathing Center

The Breathing Center is a leading online international school that specializes in teaching the Buteyko Breathing Method to overcome various health issues, primarily, breathing difficulties, and especially asthma. Founded by Sasha Yakovleva, an Advanced Buteyko Breathing Specialist, the school represents the Russian author of the Buteyko Breathing Method.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.breathingcenter.com/

Mailing address:

Breathing Center

P.O. Box 434

Crestone CO, 81131

Email: info@breathingcenter.com

Office Hours: 9 am - 7 pm (M.S.T.), Monday - Saturday

Contact Information:

Breathing Center

Sasha Yakovleva

(303) 731-5782

Contact via Email

https://www.breathingcenter.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803384

Press Release Distributed by PR.com