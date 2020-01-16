Autism Hope Alliance Donates Over $58,000 in Products to Local Autism Families

A national autism organization donates over $58,000 products to local autism families to make a difference.

Punta Gorda, FL, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Autism Hope Alliance donates over $58,000 in products to local families

Autism Hope Alliance, a national autism organization in the United States is honored to announce its support for the local non-profits in their area.

"We are so pleased to be helping local non-profits in our area. We know so many families will benefit directly,” commented Tom Bohager, Founder, AHA. “An Autism diagnosis can be complex, but helping a child isn’t.”

The two non-profits that Autism Hope Alliance is teaming up with are Clara’s Clubhouse Inc. and the program at Edgewater Church called Buddy Break.

“We are so grateful and excited to have the opportunity to bless the local families touched by autism with these products. I know firsthand how helpful these products can be for our children,” says Jenifer Jackson-Coordinator, Edgewater Church Buddy Break

The AHA mission is to embody hope for families facing the diagnosis of Autism through education, financial support and volunteerism. The Autism Hope Alliance is the first non-profit foundation to emerge from the Natural Foods Industry and aims to connect the industry with the autism community.

About Autism Hope Alliance

Founded in 2008, based in Punta Gorda, Florida, AHA has supported over 63,000 families through education and nutrition, distributing over $2,500,000 in financial aid and nutritional support. We are proud to be Providing Hope and Help for Autism Families, today!

