Cricket Lora Webb Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

About Cricket Lora Webb

Cricket Lora Webb is an author, freelance writer, and motivational speaker. She is self-employed with her company Luminare of Words. Retired after 40 years in the medical arena, Cricket currently enjoys writing nonfiction, magazine articles, content writing, blogging, and motivational speaking. She is a freelance medical writer and a freelance eBook writer for book publishers at Cricket Lora Clark Freelancer.

Cricket Webb has written one book, “Death, the Art of Dying, & What Lies Beyond.” She has another new book in the works entitled, “Hurry Walter! There is a Possum in the Hen House!” Ms. Webb is also the owner and designer of an online card store.

Ms. Webb earned a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science from St. Louis School of Medical Technology and attended Southern New Hampshire University and Three Rivers Community College. She is also an Infection Control Practitioner. Previously she worked at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. In her spare time, Cricket enjoys cooking, travel, reading, writing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cricket states, “I feel so fortunate that God has opened the doors for me so that I have been able to meet so many wonderful people and collaborate with them in the different avenues of my job as a Freelancer. They have blessed my life beyond measure and I have learned so much from all of them. God keeps opening more doors and more windows and has allowed me to lower the stress level in my life by working from home and not having to drive every day anymore. God is good all the time.”

