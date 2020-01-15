International Peeling Society-USA Announces Peeling Around the World Course Agenda and Faculty

Session held March 19, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Rolling Meadows, IL, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The International Peeling Society-USA (IPS-USA), an organization dedicated to the field of chemical peels in the United States, released the agenda and faculty for its 2020 Peeling Around the World educational session during the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) Global Education Day.

The event will be held prior to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. This 4-hour educational event focuses on the latest innovations and uses of superficial to deep chemical peels for therapeutic and aesthetic indications across all skin types.

“Each year, this is truly a superb educational event, both for novice and experienced peelers. Attendees also have the opportunity to expand their education with hands-on training during a workshop hosted before and after the course,” said IPS-USA faculty member Marina Landau, MD.

World renowned faculty will share case presentations, technique tips and what's trending in medical and aesthetic indications across all skin types:

- Getting Started with Superficial, Medium Depth and Deep Chemical Peels

- Going Beyond the Basics: Superficial and Medium Depth Peels

- Procedural Considerations: Skin Preparation, Post-procedure Care and Applicators

- Clinical Endpoints and Post-procedure Healing

- Peel Safety and Complications

Past attendees Adrienne Choksi, MD, and Dee Anna Glaser, MD, respectively commented, “Very well rounded and informative program” and “Great Job! Love the meeting’s convenient timing before AAD.”

The 2020 faculty includes:

- Harold Brody, MD (Atlanta, GA)

- Pearl Grimes, MD (Los Angeles, CA)

- Marina Landau, MD (Tel Aviv, Israel)

- Gary Monheit, MD (Birmingham, AL)

- Theresa Pacheco, MD (Aurora, CO)

- Farhaad Riyaz, MD (Washington, DC)

- Jennifer M. Rullan, MD (Chula Vista, CA)

- Peter P. Rullan, MD (Chula Vista, CA)

- Rashmi Sarkar, MD (New Delhi, India)

- Jaishree Sharad, MD (Mumbai, India)

- Seaver Soon, MD (San Diego, CA)

- James Tidwall, MD (Paducah, KY)

- Carlos Wambier, MD, PhD (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Physicians and residents can register online at http://bit.ly/IPS-USA-2020Meeting.

For course or workshop-related questions, contact IPS-USA at ipsinfo@samiworks.net or 847-871-4800.

About the International Peeling Society-USA

IPS-USA is dedicated to promoting the highest possible standards in clinical practice, education and research in chemical peeling and to promote the highest standards of patient care and encourage public interest relating to chemical peels in the United States. The International Peeling Society, founded in 2012, has an international focus and is headquartered in Germany (http://PeelingSociety.com).

