President Electronics USA Introduces the "TAYLOR FCC" 12/24V CB Radio

PR.com  
January 15, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Compact 12/24V CB radio with a classic chrome face loaded with features such as USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, and more....

Naples, FL, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio - the "TAYLOR FCC" arriving North America and Canada this month.

The TAYLOR FCC 12/24V CB radio features a compact chassis, with a classic style chrome face, is Electret/Dynamic mic compatible, has a multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR, and much more. Retail is $129.00 USD.

The President brand is synonymous with advanced technology, quality, and prestige. As such, Consumers who purchase a President antenna together with a President radio, will get a full 5 year warranty on the purchase of their new radio. The full line of high end antennas, feature marine grade stainless steel construction and comes with an unprecedented 10 year warranty.

Contact Information:
President Electronics USA
Kavi Sharma
COO/General Manager

Phone: (239) 302-3100
Web: www.president-electronics.us Email: info@president-electronics.us Facebook: President Electronics USA

