PEP Productivity Solutions, Inc. Announces Time Management & Personal Effectiveness Tips for 2020

2020 top 10 Time Management & Personal Effectiveness Tips; Get more of the Right Work Done with Less Stress all the Time

Tucson, AZ, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The perfect time to invest in improving your time management skills and personal effectiveness routines to get more of the right work done in less time with less stress is early in the new year after the holiday festivities and vacation catch-up issues have subsided.

According to Lynn Sherman, President & CEO of PEPworldwide in the United States, “Our PEP® TIPS are proven, yet common sense techniques that are implementable and sustainable. One must stick with them for these proven tips and tools to become part of your everyday habits and routines. Changing your behavior is what it takes. It’s an investment of your time & energy that will be transformative for you.

"For the past two decade we have surveyed our global partners yearly to learn what they consider the best time management & personal effectiveness improvement tools they have identified this past year."

PEPworldwide, founded in 1984, is a global training and consulting consortium that has helped over 1.5 million people improve their personal effectiveness and productivity through their PEP® Programs.

PEPworldwide’s 2020 Top 10 Time Management & Personal Effectiveness Tips are:

1. > Healthy Minds = Healthy Lives. Plan time in your calendar for self-care. (Asia)

2. > Keep yourself organized and have a good overview of your tasks. (Benelux)

3. > Invest time to learn how to proactively use your electronic tools, such as the various modes of Outlook, to save time. (Mexico)

4. > Make time for the important. Don’t try to find time. (New Zealand)

5. > Treat important Tasks like you would treat an important person-with respect and attention. Be present, keep focused, and you will be finished. (Norway)

6. > Patiently and carefully listen to people – usually the most important message is in the second part of the sentence. You are going to miss it when interrupting in mid-sentence. (Poland)

7. > Don’t accept a meeting invitation without asking yourself why you should attend. What can you contribute or gain from attending? What else can you get done by not going? (Sweden)

8. > Invest in learning. Every day learn and experiment with something new.

(Switzerland/France)

9. > Do not multitask! It inhibits your ability to focus and creates stress. (United States)

10. > Maintaining a zero in-box at the end of the day results in peace of mind. (Global)

Source: Bary Sherman, bary.sherman@PEPww.com, 760.807.1400

Contact Information:

PEP Productivity Solutions, Inc.

Lynn Sherman

760.807.1400

Contact via Email

www.pepww.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803121

Press Release Distributed by PR.com