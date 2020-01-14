The Medical Center of Aurora Names Dr. Philip Stahel Chief Medical Officer

Aurora, CO, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has announced the appointment of Philip Stahel, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Dr. Stahel, a board certified trauma surgeon, has served as Chief Medical Officer at North Suburban Medical Center since 2017. He will begin his new role at TMCA/Spalding on February 16.

Prior to his time at North Suburban, Dr. Stahel served as an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Denver Health and as Professor of Orthopedics and Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He has been nationally recognized for his leadership in patient safety initiatives, including in his former role as regional chair for the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and in his extensive research, teaching and writing on the topic of patient safety.

Dr. Stahel’s passion lies in improving patient safety in hospitals. He has authored a number of books and articles and has lectured to audiences around the world on the topic. While at North Suburban, Dr. Stahel successfully implemented an interdisciplinary M&M process and a daily patient safety briefing meeting. He has been named a “Best Doctor® in America” and a Denver “5280 Top Doctor” numerous times. He sits on a number of boards and committees and has received many honors and awards over the course of his career, including the 2017 received the Ernest E. Moore, MD, Award for outstanding contribution to the Rocky Mountain Regional Trauma Center and to the care of the injured at Denver Health.

“Dr. Stahel made a number of important contributions during his time at our sister facility and will make an excellent addition to our team,” said Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “His passion for improving quality and patient safety, as well as the patient experience, is remarkable and perfectly aligns with our Mission of being committed to the care and improvement of human life. Our medical staff is delighted to welcome him and we look forward to his presence and the contributions he will make.”

In his new role, Dr. Stahel will sit on the hospital’s Executive Team where he will lead TMCA and Spalding’s clinical agenda, regulatory readiness, and provide executive support to the medical staff. He also serves as the chair of HealthONE’s Trauma Advisory Council.

About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, has received three-time Magnet® designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of six campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2016 - Fall 2019), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Learn more at AuroraMed.com.

