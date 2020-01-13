Air Force to Explore 3D Interactive Instructions for Training & Maintenance; Texas Start Up Wins Contract

New technology targets sophisticated service members increasing safety and efficiency. 3D app potentially saves lives.

Grapevine, TX, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated is showcasing its 3D instruction app to Air Force commands nationwide after garnering a phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract through the AFWERX technology innovation program announced December 12. Aimed at enabling a younger and increasingly tech-savvy Force, the BILT app also provides analytical insight to improve Airman safety and efficiency.

The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SIBR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.3, the Air Force has begun offering "Special" SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

"BILT dramatically decreases assembly/installation time and errors. It empowers end users to complete complex projects. It will help service members accomplish the mission and potentially save lives," said BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi.

The app’s analytics provides insight into difficult steps that can be reconfigured; changes can be made in real-time. Procedures can be pre-loaded and accessed both on & off the grid. Interactive instructions allow users to tap on a part for details, pinch to zoom in & out, and drag to rotate 3D images 360º to achieve a better angle.

“BILT overcomes the shortcomings of diagrams, paper instructions, and training videos,” said Qureshi. “You’re not limited to the perspective of a video camera. You don’t have to deal with abstract text or strain at confusing illustrations.”

Besides improving warfighter efficiency and enhancing mission readiness, BILT bolsters the military’s go-green initiative in alignment with the federal government’s effort to reduce its environmental impact.

About BILT:

The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT shows tools required, parts included, and guides users through the procedure step by step. Tap. Zoom. Rotate. BILT provides analytics on each procedure and standardizes training & maintenance operations. Updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT minimizes paper waste and assists go-green efforts. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android today. www.biltapp.com

About AFWERX:

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. https://www.afwerx.af.mil/

