Milca Kaplan, CRNP, Located in Washington, DC, is Enhancing Her Practice by Partnering with Simpatra.Health

Milca Kaplan, CRNP will be adding Simpatra.Health's BHRT services and technology to her practice.

Washington, DC, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Milca Kaplan, CRNP is adding Simpatra.Health’s Bioidentical Hormone Replacement services to her practice, MetroBest Clinic. Giving her the ability to better treat and provide a wider range of services for her patients.

By adding Simpatra.Health’s BHRT services MetroBest clinic will be able to give their patients more options to relieve their health issues. This will further bolster their already successful practice.

On the benefits of hormone replacement therapy Milca Kaplan, CRNP stated, “Hormonal imbalances can massively affect one’s health and patients are often misdiagnosed and treated improperly. I am striving to give my patients the relief they deserve and to point them in the right direction in terms of treatment.” She also said, “That she is deeply excited to add Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy to her practice in 2020.”

Milca Kaplan, CRNP has been providing patients with a high-quality care for over 5 years. Ensuring that each patient she works with is given a personalized and effective treatment plan is central to her focus. She focuses on Adult primary care needs and provides a wide range of services for all her patients.

Doctor Contact

Milca Kaplan, CRNP

7733 Alaska Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012

http://simpatra.health/milca-kaplan

About Simpatra.Health:

Providers investing in Patients with Simpatra.Health

Simpatra.Health, working hand in hand with your provider to enhance every aspect of your patient journey. The goal is to use unique technologies to elevate patient outcomes and to improve patient outreach. Ranging from complex algorithms used during procedures, simple emails informing you of your appointment, or aftercare articles to make you feel more comfortable about the treatment you just received. Whatever your visit might entail, we are firmly committed with your provider in ensuring that every patient has a consistent medical experience and receives the highest quality of care.

Simpatra.Health

15210 N. Scottsdale Rd. - Suite 210

pr@simpatra.com

480-682-4850

https://www.simpatra.health

Contact Information:

Simpatra.Health

Robert Burns

480-682-4850

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803095

Press Release Distributed by PR.com