Divine Design Events LLC to Help Local Schools

Divine Design Events LLC is hoping to donate money to many of our local schools to help aid in our children's educations. Through a Hippity Hop Easter Market event, Divine Design Events LLC is planning to help raise money to give back to the schools.

Cleveland, TN, January 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As a mother of three, a youth leader in her church, a PTO Vice President, and a new author and business owner of Divine Design Events LLC, Sarah Barrott understands the value of a good education. While many of our schools have incredible educators and staff members, they’re lacking in things that they need to help aid in our children’s learning process. “I feel very strongly that education is extremely important for every aspect of life and that our educators deserve all the help they can get to ensure that our little ones are receiving the necessary training to propel them forward in life. This can’t be achieved when funds are low or unavailable and needs are not being met,” said Sarah. Sarah has worked for 7 years on PTA and PTO boards for different schools in Hamilton County and now Cleveland City schools. “I understand the needs these schools have,” says Sarah. Sarah is launching the Hippity Hop Easter Market to help raise money for our local schools. Any student or family member of a student who comes to the event will receive a 20% credit per ticket to go to the school of their choice. The Market is set for March 14, 2020 from 10am-6pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center. It will feature an Easter Bunny, live baby animals, vendors to shop with, door prizes and lots more. Entry is just $5 per person. 2 years and under are free. Sarah says, “I am asking our schools to allow me to send home flyers with students to help spread the word and allow a few signs up on the school grounds. I am very excited and I hope this will become a yearly tradition and a huge success!” If you’d like to help by donating or if your school is interested in getting involved please contact Sarah at divinedesignevent@yahoo.com or go to her website at www.divinedesignevent.wixsite.com/mysite.

