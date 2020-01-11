Let Freedom Ring Human Trafficking Awareness Event to be Held at La Masseria in Palm Beach Gardens on 1.20.20 from 6-9pm hosted by Dawn Marie, Human Trafficking Speaker

This event to be held on MLK JR. Day is to educate the community about human trafficking which is essentially modern-day slavery. Guests will learn how we can keep our community's most vulnerable safe. Community leaders, law enforcement and pro athletes will speak. Young artists will perform in between presentations. Notable speakers include State Attorney Dave Aronberg. Donations will be accepted for Hepzibah House which provides aid to trafficking vistims.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Florida is #3 in the USA for the highest reported cases of human trafficking. Palm Beach County is #3 in the state. The average age of victims is 13. It is estimated that there are 3500 individuals being sold for commercial sex and labor in our community. There is also a spike in the demand for commercial sex and labor that happens during big sports events which is why this event is scheduled to happen before the Super Bowl on 1.20.20 at La Masseria in Palm Beach Gardens. Guest speakers who will be educating guests on how to keep our community's most vulnerable safe from human trafficking will include: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Dr. Elvis Epps, Principal of Lake Worth High School, Theresa Kennedy, Regional Human Trafficking Coordinator for the Department of Children and Families, Ike Powell from Palm Beach County Youth Services, Roger DeHart, Human Trafficking Activist who marched from South Florida to the nation's capital to raise awareness on human trafficking, Carly Yoost from the Child Rescue Coalition who also recently appeared on Dr. Oz, Becky Dymond, Founder of Hepzibah House, members of the South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force, Mark Robbins, Founder of Humans Against Trafficking, and Therese Serignese, Human Trafficking Activist and Cosby Survivor. The event will be emceed by organizer and human trafficking prevention speaker, Dawn Marie. The Let Freedom Ring Event will also be featuring young student performers throughout the evening. A networking "Meet & Greet/Photo Opp" will begin on the red carpet at 6pm in front of La Masseria. Donations will be accepted for Hepzibah House which provides aid to victims of human trafficking.

Contact Information:

La Masseria

Dawn Marie/Organizer

561.779.4492

Contact via Email

www.shineassemblies.com

561.633.9922 . Barbara Tesla/Marketing Director La Masseria

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803099

Press Release Distributed by PR.com